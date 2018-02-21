The United States on Tuesday said it was disappointed over extending the state of emergency in Maldives for 30 days. In a statement, the Department of State reiterated its call to President Abdulla Yameen to end the state of emergency and uphold the rule of law.

The statement also urged Yameen to “permit the full and proper functioning of the Parliament and the judiciary, restore constitutionally guaranteed rights of the people of Maldives, and respect Maldives’ international human rights obligations and commitments”, spokesperson for the Department of State, Heather Nauert, said.

U.S. disappointed by reports that state of emergency extended in #Maldives. U.S. continues to call on President Yameen to end the state of emergency and uphold the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/mC5ESpubSm — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) February 21, 2018

On Tuesday, the Maldivian Parliament had approved Yameen’s proposal to extend the state of emergency in the country by 30 days. Yameen had said national security was still under threat and the constitutional crisis had not been resolved.

Yameen had first imposed the state of emergency in the island nation on February 6, in defiance of a Supreme Court order to release political prisoners and bring back exiled former President Mohamed Nasheed. Hours after the state of emergency was imposed, security forces stormed into the court premises and arrested two judges, including the chief justice. The police also arrested former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

The US Department of State had then said it was “troubled and disappointed” by the development. It said the president, the Army and the police had failed to implement a lawful court order, “against the Constitution and rule of law”.