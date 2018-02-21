The Delhi Police on Tuesday night arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal, hours after Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash claimed that two legislators had manhandled him at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office. The police are also looking for MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with the incident, The Times of India reported.

“He [Prakash Jarwal] went to the police station at noon and discussed things in detail,” the party’s councillor P Chauhan said. “What was the need of detaining him in a hurry in night? We also lodged complaint against the chief secretary, but he was not arrested. We were ready to surrender, they could have waited.”

Jarwal has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes against the chief secretary for allegedly making casteist remarks, and Delhi minister Imran Hussain has filed a complaint with the police, saying he was heckled and thrashed in the state secretariat.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal was arrested by #Delhi Police last night in connection with alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash (File pic) pic.twitter.com/NFeWzcVnPP — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018

Anshu Prakash had earlier claimed he was “held by the collar” and abused in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a meeting on Monday night. Kejriwal’s office dismissed the accusation as “bizarre and baseless” and denied the incident took place.

Later on Tuesday, the Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services threatened to go on strike if those at fault are not arrested, and the IAS Officers’ Association, Delhi, issued a statement saying the incident was “appalling and shocking”.