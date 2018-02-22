Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Thursday asked if the court could interfere when two consenting adults say they married at will. Misra made the statement while hearing the case of conversion from Kerala.

The Supreme Court questioned whether a High Court can annul a marriage on the basis of a habeas corpus petition, Live Law reported.

Hadiya, whose conversion from Hinduism to Islam and marriage to a Muslim man set off a political and legal maelstrom, had filed an affidavit in court on Tuesday, seeking permission to live with her husband Shafin Jahan. Her father Ashokan had claimed that Jahan was involved in terrorist activities and Muslim organisations and that he planned to force Hadiya to join the Islamic State group.

On Thursday, the chief justice said it was a “worrying notion” that a court can annul an adult’s marriage, referring to the Kerala High Court’s judgment from May 2017. In January, the bench had said it cannot delve into the marital status of an adult woman.

Ashokan’s lawyer Shyam Divan on Thursday argued that a court can annul a marriage when it concerns a “vulnerable adult” and said the Kerala High Court was right in its ruling. Chief Justice Misra then held that the test of vulnerability was “subjective” and the law was “averse to subjectivity”.

The court adjourned the case for further hearing on March 8, ANI reported.

After annulling Hadiya and Jahan’s marriage, the High Court had sent her to her parents. But in August 2017, Jahan moved the Supreme Court, which then observed that a woman’s consent as an adult is the most important aspect to consider in a case.

Hadiya has reiterated that she was not forced to convert to Islam and only wanted to be with her husband. Jahan had also filed a complaint claiming some people were trying to convert her back to Hinduism.