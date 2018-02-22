A soldier was injured on Thursday in an ongoing gunfight between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, IANS reported, citing police officials. The injured soldier was taken to hospital.

The gunfight began after security forces cordoned off Paribal village after they got information about the presence of militants. The security forces began their search operation at 4 am, according to Rising Kashmir.

#FLASH Gunshots heard in Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Search operation by security forces underway. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops allegedly fired at Indian posts along the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, PTI reported.

Indian soldiers were retaliating after the “unprovoked” firing in the Hajipeer area, an Army official said. The firing from the Pakistani side began at 8 am, the Army said.

No casualties have been reported so far, the official said.

More details are awaited.