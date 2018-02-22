The Jammu and Kashmir Police have turned a Daily Diary Report into a First Information Report and charged unidentified people with sedition for criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party, The Tribune reported on Wednesday.

“We have registered an FIR under Section 124/A of the RPC against unidentified persons for shouting objectionable slogans during the cremation of Suresh Kumar Choudhary,” Ramgarh Station House Officer Bansi Lal Sharma told the newspaper.

Choudhary died after being injured in shelling on January 19. His cremation was held on February 5. Those who attended the cremation shouted slogans against the BJP, and accused the party of ignoring border residents.

After this, the police were reportedly pressurised to book victims of border shelling for sedition, according to The Tribune. Unidentified policemen told the daily that they were asked to specifically target former serviceman Choudhary’s family who accused the BJP of using border residents as “cannon fodder to reap political benefits”.

However, the Ramgarh Police had moved a court to seek permission only to book people for trying to “create a law and order situation and used slogans against the government servants present”. The sedition charge was not mentioned in the documents submitted to the court.