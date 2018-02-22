Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was discharged from hospital on Thursday and is likely to table the state’s Budget in the Assembly later in the day, IANS reported. He arrived in Goa at 11.40 am and headed to his home, Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo told reporters.

Parrikar was being treated for a pancreatic ailment in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital from February 15. On Monday, the Budget Session of the Goa Assembly was shortened to four days because of his ill health. While in hospital, the chief minister replied to some queries in the Assembly through written responses.

Parrikar is expected to read parts of the Budget in the Assembly at 2.30 pm, some reports said.

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party minister Sudin Dhavalikar had earlier said that Parrikar had asked him to table the Budget. Dhavalikar was tasked with taking on the chief minister’s responsibilities in the House in his absence.

Parrikar holds the finance portfolio in the state Cabinet. On Sunday, authorities at Lilavati Hospital said he was “responding well to treatment”.

Chief Minister #ManoharParrikar arrives in Goa, is expected to table the budget today. pic.twitter.com/DBYcZyJ9Ah — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018