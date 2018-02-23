The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy’s petition in the case of Sunanda Pushkar’s death. His appeal challenges the Delhi High Court’s ruling that dismissed his petition seeking an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team into the death of Pushkar, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife, PTI reported.

The bench has issued a notice to the Delhi Police on the matter and sought a response. “Keeping the question of maintainability open, let a notice be issued,” Justices Arun Mishra and AM Khanwilka said.

Pushkar was found dead inside her hotel suite at the Leela Palace in New Delhi on January 17, 2014.

Dr. Subramanian Swamy will Appear Today Morning on Supreme Court for Sunanda Pushkar Case.▶️Court No.9, Honourable Judges Mr.Justice Arun Mishra and Mr.Justice A.M.Khanwilkar ▶️Case https://t.co/qjmWKCcZ9A. 24. @Swamy39 @jagdishshetty pic.twitter.com/L5IuqE84uL — Karur.VN.Mohan (@karurvnmohan) February 23, 2018

Dismissing Swamy’s petition in October 2017, the Delhi High Court had called the plea a “textbook example of a political interest litigation” and rebuked him for making “sweeping allegations” against Tharoor and the Delhi Police with no basis.

The BJP leader had sought a court-monitored inquiry by a Special Investigation Team, alleging the Delhi Police had “botched up” the investigation. He had also accused Tharoor of “interfering” in the inquiry when he was a minister in the government of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance.