The Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s petition seeking bail in a fodder scam case.

A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation had sentenced the former Bihar chief minister to three years and six months in jail in one of the six cases in the fodder scam on January 6. He had appealed and asked for bail a week later.

This is the second case in the fodder scam and is connected with the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 84.5 lakh from Bihar’s Deoghar district treasury between 1994 and 1996, when Yadav was the chief minister. The scam – exposed in 1996 – involved around Rs 1,000 crore being embezzled from the state exchequer for the purchase of fictitious medicines and fodder for cattle between 1990 and 1997.

After his sentencing in the case in December 2017, Yadav had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of conspiring against him.

On January 24, he was sentenced to five years in prison in another fodder scam case, which involved the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.67 crore from the treasury of the Chaibasa district in 1992-’93. The district is now in Jharkhand.