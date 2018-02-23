Actor Priyanka Chopra has terminated her contract with Nirav Modi’s jewellery brand, her spokesperson said on Friday. Modi is accused of cheating Punjab National Bank of Rs 11,380 crore. Chopra had appeared in one of the advertisement campaigns for Nirav Modi.

“In light of recent allegations, Priyanka Chopra has chosen to terminate her contract with the Nirav Modi brand,” PTI quoted her spokesperson as saying.

The CBI in January booked the jewellery designer and the three other accused after Punjab National Bank filed a case of fraud against them. According to the bank’s complaint, Modi and his business partners were allegedly involved in fraudulently issuing Letters of Undertakings – or bank guarantees – at the bank’s Mid Corporate Branch in Mumbai’s Brady House.

In a letter to the bank, however, Modi claimed that his companies owed the bank much less than the amount made public, and said the bank’s “overzealousness” had made him unable to clear his dues. The bank refuted the claims and said it had gone public only after pursuing all “lawful avenues available”.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who had featured in the same advertisement with Chopra, said since his contract with Nirav Modi’s brand had already ended, he was not planning to take any legal action against the brand.