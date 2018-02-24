The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday that 21 of its staff members were either dismissed or have resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct since 2015.

Yves Daccord, the director of the humanitarian institution, said the organisation decided to conduct an internal review at the Red Cross after recent reports of sexual misconduct at humanitarian agencies, BBC reported. Apart from the 21 staff member, the contracts of two other workers suspected of sexual misconduct were not renewed.

Daccord said he was “deeply saddened” to report these numbers and added that it is “a moment of deep humility for us, as we endeavour to assess the scope of this problem and address failings”.

The Red Cross’ announcement comes at a time when the spotlight is on international aid organisations after the United Kingdom newspaper The Times reported earlier this month that Oxfam – one of Britain’s biggest charities – had covered up sexual misconduct by staff posted in Haiti in 2011.

On Wednesday, United Nations Children’s Fund deputy executive chief Justin Forsyth resigned following accusations that he sent inappropriate text messages and commented on what young female staff were wearing.

On Friday, children’s aid charity Plan International also confirmed six cases of sexual abuse and child exploitation by staff or associates in 2016 and 2017, BBC reported.

In an open letter published on Huffington Post , 22 such agencies said they will not tolerate “the abuse of power, privilege or trust” in their organisations, and that they were “truly sorry” their sector had failed.