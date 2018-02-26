The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday decided to make changes to a life-sized bronze statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, which was unveiled at the party headquarters in Chennai on Saturday as part of her 70th birthday celebrations. The decision was made after some party cadre and social media users claimed the statue did not resemble the leader.

Tamil Nadu Development Minister K Pandiarajan said there was a proposal to make a few changes to the statue’s facial features, The Hindu. The statue will be installed in the same place once the changes are made, he said.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said unveiling Jayalalithaa’s statue was a matter of pride not just for the AIADMK but for Tamils worldwide, The News Minute reported. Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur Raju said the sculptor would make the changes himself.

State Tamil Nadu Dairy Minister KT Rajenthra Balaji said he found the statue “quite realistic”. “It quite resembles the way Amma used to wave at us whenever she came to the party head office,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Amma Scooter Scheme – a flagship programme of the AIADMK government – on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary on Saturday. Under the scheme, the state government offers a Rs 25,000 subsidy for women to buy two-wheelers.

Is this a conspiracy to project chinamma's face onto amma... starting with her hairstyle, naamam, blouses, now statue...completing sasikala's metamorphosis into jayalalitha ! https://t.co/YXnaGtDESS — kasturi shankar (@KasthuriShankar) February 24, 2018

Sure.. It should be altered soon.. People respect Jayalalitha.. They want only Jaya's statue.. Jayalalitha is a symbol of love and affection — Asha Ravi (@Sha_Aasha) February 26, 2018