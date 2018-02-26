By the end of March, the Andhra Pradesh government will go paperless and make all its services available online, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday, according to the Hindustan Times.

“Every citizen will have an optic fibre connection,” Naidu said at a conference titled “Technologies for Tomorrow” during the Confederation of Indian Industries Summit in Visakhapatnam. “If a citizen has any problem, he can get it sorted out with a single call or representing the issue online.”

Calling it a “unique experiment”, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister said the state will use technology to monitor every aspect of governance. “I have found no other government where this is being done,” he said.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh will be among the top three investment destinations in India by 2022, the top destination by 2029 and among the top five in the world by 2050, ANI reported. He also said he wanted to make Andhra Pradesh the “happiest and most livable” state not just in India, but in the world.

On Saturday, Naidu attended the graduation of 96 government officials who completed training in e-Pragati – the state’s e-governance platform. Naidu said the same government employees who had resisted the introduction of computers during his earlier stint as chief minister were now “enjoying the benefits of online and biometric systems”, The Times of India reported.