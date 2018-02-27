A Delhi court on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of Aam Aadmi Party leader Prakash Jarwal who was arrested for allegedly assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, PTI reported. The Deoli MLA had sought relief on the ground that he was young and recently married.

“It was a matter in which a 56-year-old man’s dignity was openly violated,” special judge Anju Bajaj Chandna said while pronouncing the order.

Prakash has accused two AAP MLAs – Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan – of assaulting him during a meeting at the chief minister’s house on February 19. The police had arrested both on February 22. Khan’s bail plea was not scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, ANI reported.

On February 23, a magisterial court had refused to grant bail to either legislators saying that the matter cannot be treated in a “casual and routine manner” considering they were both “history-sheeters”.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is contemplating to live-stream all meetings between state officials and Cabinet ministers and to put details of file movements online to “improve transparency”.