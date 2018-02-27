The family of actor Sridevi will hold a condolence meet for her at 9.30 am at The Celebrations Club in Mumbai’s Andheri on Wednesday. Her last rites will be performed at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery at 3.30 pm.

The actor’s body was flown from Dubai, where she died, to Mumbai on Tuesday night. An ambulance from Kokilaben Ambani Hospital has been sent to the airport to take her body home, News18 reported.

The family in a statement thanked the film fraternity, media and the actor’s fans and well-wishers for their prayers, support and sensitivity. “Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor and the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families are deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor,” the statement read.

Sridevi, who was in Dubai to attend her nephew’s wedding with husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi, died on February 24. The actor was getting ready for dinner with her husband when she died in her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel.

Boney Kapoor had reportedly left Dubai for Mumbai, but returned on Saturday evening to surprise Sridevi. The couple spoke for 15 minutes after which Sridevi went to the washroom to get ready for dinner. When she did not come out for a while, Boney Kapoor knocked on the door, and then forced it open to see her “lying motionless in a bathtub full of water”.

The government of Dubai on Monday confirmed that Sridevi died after accidentally drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room following loss of consciousness. A forensic examination indicated that traces of alcohol were found in her blood.