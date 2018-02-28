Actor Sridevi’s body was brought to the Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai on Wednesday morning , ANI reported. The actor died in Dubai on February 24.

The actor’s body was flown from Dubai to Mumbai on Tuesday night. An ambulance from Kokilaben Ambani Hospital was sent to the airport.

On Wednesday, people gathered at the club in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb to attend the condolence meet for her. The actor will be cremated at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery around 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

Filmmakers Farah Khan, actors Sonam Kapoor, Hema Malini and Esha Deol were among those present at the condolence meet. Members of Sridevi’s family, including Sanjay Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshavardhan Kapoor also arrived at the venue in the morning.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the actor’s family thanked the film fraternity, media, fans and well-wishers for their prayers, support and sensitivity. “Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor and the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families are deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor,” the statement read.

Sridevi, who was in Dubai to attend her nephew’s wedding with husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi, died in her hotel room on February 24. While initial reports said she had died of a cardiac arrest, the official forensic report said Sridevi accidentally drowned in the bathtub.

Boney Kapoor, who reportedly left Dubai for Mumbai, had returned on Saturday evening to surprise Sridevi. The couple spoke for 15 minutes after which Sridevi went to the washroom to get ready for dinner. When she did not come out for a while, Boney Kapoor knocked on the door, and then forced it open to see her “lying motionless in a bathtub full of water”.

A steady stream of celebrities have been arriving at Sridevi’s Mumbai home ever since the news of her death. The funeral was delayed as the family had to wait for authorities in Dubai to complete formalities.