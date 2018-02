Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor died at a hospital in Dubai early on Sunday, reported Filmfare. She died after a massive cardiac arrest. She was 54.

Sridevi, husband Boney Kapoor, and her younger daughter Khushi were in Dubai to attend a family wedding.

Bollywood actors expressed their condolences.

Terrible terrible news.... Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More ... 🙏🏽 RIP — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 24, 2018

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018