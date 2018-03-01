The big news: CBI seeks custody of Karti Chidambaram in INX Media case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mallikarjun Kharge rejected Centre’s offer to attend Lokpal selection meet, and the ED attached 41 properties of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI seeks 14-day custody of Karti Chidambaram in INX Media case: The agency told the Patiala House Court that he had remained evasive during interrogation.
- Mallikarjun Kharge turns down government’s invitation to attend Lokpal selection committee meeting: The Centre has ‘reduced a sacred procedure to political pretense’, the senior Congress leader told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter.
- ED provisionally attaches 41 immovable properties of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi worth Rs 1,217 crore: The billionaire had offered the Punjab National Bank jewellery worth Rs 2,000 crore and current account deposits worth Rs 200 crore.
- Cabinet approves proposal to increase allowances for MPs: The limits will be revised every five years.
- ‘Message of peace and love spread from India to other countries’, says Modi after meeting Jordan’s king: At an event in New Delhi, the prime minister and King Abdullah II spoke against religious extremism and condemned terrorism.
- The moon may get a 4G mobile network by 2019: Vodafone Germany, Nokia and Audi will build the network for the first privately funded mission to the moon.
- US White House communications director resigns a day after being questioned in Russia inquiry: Hope Hicks told the House Intelligence committee that she had to tell white lies occasionally during the presidential campaign to appease Donald Trump.
- I&B Ministry fires chief of national film body allegedly for not following ‘prescribed procedures’: The government claimed that under Nina Lath Gupta, the National Film Development Corporation charged high commissions to conduct state events.
- J&K Police say people with vested interests trying to influence Kathua rape and murder investigation: A spokesperson urged the media to report on the case responsibly and not ‘play into the hands’ of those trying to communalise the situation.
- Delhi Police step up security after LSR College students say they were hit by semen-filled balloons: The students’ union of Lady Shri Ram College complained to the police after two more attacks were reported on Wednesday.