A look at the headlines right now:

CBI seeks 14-day custody of Karti Chidambaram in INX Media case: The agency told the Patiala House Court that he had remained evasive during interrogation. Mallikarjun Kharge turns down government’s invitation to attend Lokpal selection committee meeting: The Centre has ‘reduced a sacred procedure to political pretense’, the senior Congress leader told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter. ED provisionally attaches 41 immovable properties of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi worth Rs 1,217 crore: The billionaire had offered the Punjab National Bank jewellery worth Rs 2,000 crore and current account deposits worth Rs 200 crore. Cabinet approves proposal to increase allowances for MPs: The limits will be revised every five years. ‘Message of peace and love spread from India to other countries’, says Modi after meeting Jordan’s king: At an event in New Delhi, the prime minister and King Abdullah II spoke against religious extremism and condemned terrorism. The moon may get a 4G mobile network by 2019: Vodafone Germany, Nokia and Audi will build the network for the first privately funded mission to the moon. US White House communications director resigns a day after being questioned in Russia inquiry: Hope Hicks told the House Intelligence committee that she had to tell white lies occasionally during the presidential campaign to appease Donald Trump. I&B Ministry fires chief of national film body allegedly for not following ‘prescribed procedures’: The government claimed that under Nina Lath Gupta, the National Film Development Corporation charged high commissions to conduct state events. J&K Police say people with vested interests trying to influence Kathua rape and murder investigation: A spokesperson urged the media to report on the case responsibly and not ‘play into the hands’ of those trying to communalise the situation. Delhi Police step up security after LSR College students say they were hit by semen-filled balloons: The students’ union of Lady Shri Ram College complained to the police after two more attacks were reported on Wednesday.