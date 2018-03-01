The Election Commission on Thursday ordered re-polling in 11 booths for Nagaland Assembly elections, Hindustan Times reported. The state went to polls on February 27 and recorded a voter turnout of 79.14%.

A letter signed by Election Commission Secretary Arvind Anand ordered the state’s chief electoral officer, Abhijeet Sinha, to ensure that the re-polling was conducted between 7 am and 3 pm on March 2 in eight Assembly constituencies, the daily reported. The votes will be counted on March 3.

Re-polling will be conducted in Peren, Kohima Town, Chizami, Phek, Meluri, Tizit, Longkhim Chare and Pungro Kiphire. Chief Minister TR Zeliang is representing the Naga People’s Front candidate from Peren.

While no reason was specified, the Election Commission’s secretary letter said voting was declared void “on the basis of reports submitted and after taking all material circumstances into account”. A mob had destroyed several Electronic Voting Machines in Meluri on the voting day while a village council member was injured in a crude bomb blast near polling booth.

On February 27, one person was killed and two were wounded during a clash between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Naga People’s Front in Akuluto constituency in Nagaland’s Zunheboto district.

In Meghalaya where Assembly elections were also held February 27, re-polling was conducted at the Kyndong Tuber booth in Raliang constituency after the electronic voting machine malfunctioned.