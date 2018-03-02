A look at the headlines right now:

CBI and Enforcement Directorate may open more cases against Karti Chidambaram: Investigators suspect that a firm he allegedly controlled received payments from a number of companies soon after they applied for foreign investment clearance. Cabinet clears Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill to confiscate assets of defaulters fleeing country: The provisions of the bill apply to those offenders against whom a warrant has been issued in relation to an economic offence. Vladimir Putin unveils Russia’s new nuclear arsenal that he claims can hit anywhere on earth: The range of weapons cannot be intercepted, the president said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge turns down government’s invitation to attend Lokpal selection committee meeting: The Congress leader told Narendra Modi in a letter that the Centre has ‘reduced a sacred procedure to political pretense’. Protests against alleged scam in SSC exams enter third day, aspirants demand CBI probe: Students have alleged ‘mass cheating’ in an examination and said the question paper was leaked. Internal auditor at Punjab National Bank’s Mumbai branch sent to police custody till March 13: Meanwhile, the Congress accused the Centre of protecting jeweller Jatin Mehta and questioned how he fled the country. With eye on China ties, government asks its leaders to avoid Dalai Lama events, says report: Meanwhile, Union minister Subhash Bhamre said the situation along the Indo-China border was very ‘sensitive’ at present and may escalate.

Delhi University students seek police action against perpetrators of semen-filled balloon attacks: Teachers of Jesus and Mary College also joined the protest outside the police headquarters after a student from the college was attacked. Alert issued in UK before Storm Emma hits: The blizzard from Siberia has been dubbed the ‘Beast from the East’. ED files money laundering case against Simbhaoli Sugars for allegedly cheating bank of Rs 109 crore: The CBI also questioned Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s son-in-law Gurpal Singh, who is the deputy managing director of the company.