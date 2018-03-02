The big news: Agencies may open more cases against Karti Chidambaram, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Cabinet cleared a bill to confiscate the assets of loan defaulters fleeing the country, and Russia unveiled its new nuclear arsenal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI and Enforcement Directorate may open more cases against Karti Chidambaram: Investigators suspect that a firm he allegedly controlled received payments from a number of companies soon after they applied for foreign investment clearance.
- Cabinet clears Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill to confiscate assets of defaulters fleeing country: The provisions of the bill apply to those offenders against whom a warrant has been issued in relation to an economic offence.
- Vladimir Putin unveils Russia’s new nuclear arsenal that he claims can hit anywhere on earth: The range of weapons cannot be intercepted, the president said.
- Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge turns down government’s invitation to attend Lokpal selection committee meeting: The Congress leader told Narendra Modi in a letter that the Centre has ‘reduced a sacred procedure to political pretense’.
- Protests against alleged scam in SSC exams enter third day, aspirants demand CBI probe: Students have alleged ‘mass cheating’ in an examination and said the question paper was leaked.
- Internal auditor at Punjab National Bank’s Mumbai branch sent to police custody till March 13: Meanwhile, the Congress accused the Centre of protecting jeweller Jatin Mehta and questioned how he fled the country.
- With eye on China ties, government asks its leaders to avoid Dalai Lama events, says report: Meanwhile, Union minister Subhash Bhamre said the situation along the Indo-China border was very ‘sensitive’ at present and may escalate.
- Delhi University students seek police action against perpetrators of semen-filled balloon attacks: Teachers of Jesus and Mary College also joined the protest outside the police headquarters after a student from the college was attacked.
- Alert issued in UK before Storm Emma hits: The blizzard from Siberia has been dubbed the ‘Beast from the East’.
- ED files money laundering case against Simbhaoli Sugars for allegedly cheating bank of Rs 109 crore: The CBI also questioned Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s son-in-law Gurpal Singh, who is the deputy managing director of the company.