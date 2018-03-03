8.45 am: The NDPP is leading in six seats while the incumbent NPF has lead in one, reports NDTV.

8.40 am: Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang and Naga People’s Front President Shurhozelie Liezietsu met Governor PB Acharya on Friday, and submitted a letter on a pre-election agreement with the Janata Dal (United) and Nationalist People’s Party, The Economic Times reports.

8.15 am: Curfews have been imposed in the districts of Wokha and Zunheboto, The Morung Express reports as district authorities are apprehensive of violence breaking out. The prohibitory order in Wokha will be in effect till March 7.

8.05 am: The counting of votes has begun.

8 am: A cautious Chief Minister TR Zeliang tells The Indian Express that his party, the Naga People’s Front, will win a “minimum 27” seats. The NPF will form the next government with the support of the National People’s Party and the Janata Dal (United), he says.

7.40 am: Here is a quick recap of the politics in the state, along with the top contenders and main electoral issues.

7.30 am: Counting will begin at 8 am.

7.25 am: Here is a look at seats that parties have won in Assembly elections since 1963.