Nagaland election results: Naga People’s Front battles anti-incumbency as counting begins
Nagaland may have a new coalition government in power for the first time since 2003 as the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, a party formed in 2017, and the Bharatiya Janata Party seek to form the government. The BJP had been in alliance with the ruling Naga People’s Front party since 2003, but ended it after five years of dysfunctional government in the state, which saw three chief ministers being elected. The NPF, meanwhile, has been bogged down by anti-incumbency, infighting and the exodus of Neiphiu Rio, the former chief minister, and Y Patton, the former Home Minister.
The NDPP and BJP alliance has the edge in Nagaland, according to the C-Voter exit poll. The alliance may win 25 to 31 seats, while the NPF may secure 19 to 25 seats.
Violence and malfunctioning voting machines marred polling in some parts of the state. The Election Commission ordered re-polling to be held at 11 booths across eight constituencies on Friday, in which 73.05% people voted, Nagaland Post reported. On the day of polling on February 27, 79.4% of the electorate had turned up to choose representatives for 59 of the state’s 60 seats.
Live updates
8.45 am: The NDPP is leading in six seats while the incumbent NPF has lead in one, reports NDTV.
8.40 am: Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang and Naga People’s Front President Shurhozelie Liezietsu met Governor PB Acharya on Friday, and submitted a letter on a pre-election agreement with the Janata Dal (United) and Nationalist People’s Party, The Economic Times reports.
8.15 am: Curfews have been imposed in the districts of Wokha and Zunheboto, The Morung Express reports as district authorities are apprehensive of violence breaking out. The prohibitory order in Wokha will be in effect till March 7.
8.05 am: The counting of votes has begun.
8 am: A cautious Chief Minister TR Zeliang tells The Indian Express that his party, the Naga People’s Front, will win a “minimum 27” seats. The NPF will form the next government with the support of the National People’s Party and the Janata Dal (United), he says.
7.40 am: Here is a quick recap of the politics in the state, along with the top contenders and main electoral issues.
7.30 am: Counting will begin at 8 am.
7.25 am: Here is a look at seats that parties have won in Assembly elections since 1963.