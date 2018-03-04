The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party may soon form an alliance to reverse the Bharatiya Janata Party’s saffron tide in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the March 11 bye-elections to the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats.

Though there has been no official statement from the Bahujan Samaj Party, a Samajwadi Party spokesperson said on Twitter that the two parties may soon create a larger Bahujan alliance.

“BSP to support Samajwadi Party in the LS By-Polls in Phulpur and Gorakhpur. Much awaited decision by Mayawati Ji,” tweeted SP spokesperson Pankhuri Pathak. “Looking forward to contesting together and creating a larger Bahujan secular alliance.”

An official announcement is expected later on Sunday, according to NDTV.

The Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats were vacated by Chief Minister Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya when they were elected to the Legislative Council in order to be part of the BJP government in the state. The votes will be counted on March 14. The Congress and the Samajwadi Party have not formed an alliance, and have separately announced candidates for the bye-elections.

The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had last contested together more than two decades ago. In 1993, at the height of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the two parties had succeeded in preventing the Bharatiya Janata Party from coming to power in Uttar Pradesh. That year, the SP and the BSP struck an electoral deal and won the Assembly polls. A coalition government was subsequently formed with the SP’s Mulayam Singh Yadav as chief minister.

However, the relationship soured in June 1995, when Mayawati was forced to spend hours in a guesthouse in Lucknow, fearing for her life as Samajwadi Party threatened her outside. Just a day before, her party had broken alliance with the SP. After the guesthouse episode, she went on to form the government with the BJP’s help.