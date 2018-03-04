The big news: Winning coalition names Conrad Sangma CM in Meghalaya, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The BSP pledged its support to the Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh bye-polls, and the CBI took Karti Chidambaram to Mumbai
A look at the headlines right now:
- Meghalaya’s winning coalition says Conrad Sangma will be new CM: Nagaland CM refused to quit despite the Naga People’s Front losing its majority, and Tripura CM Manik Sarkar submitted his resignation papers.
- Bahujan Samaj Party to support Samajwadi Party candidates in Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur, Phulpur bye-polls: However, BSP chief Mayawati said there are no plans of an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
- CBI takes Karti Chidambaram to Mumbai, questions him with Indrani Mukerjea: A Delhi court had sent him to five-day CBI custody
- Assam government extends AFSPA in the state for six months: The BJP government declared the whole state a “disturbed area” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.
- Constable posted at Jayalalithaa’s memorial shoots self dead in Chennai: M Arunraj was attached to the armed reserve police.
- Disability rights activist Javed Abidi dies at 53: He was also the global chair of Disabled People International, a world body with special consultative status to the United Nations.
- Kiren Rijiju says beef ‘not an issue’ in NorthEast politics, development is BJP’s focus: The saffron party and the Nationalist Democratic People’s Party won 32 out of 60 seats in an alliance.
- Record-breaking British athlete Roger Bannister dies aged 88: Bannister gained global sporting glory on May 6, 1954, when he ran a mile (1.6 kilometres) three minutes 59.4 seconds at the Iffley Road track in Oxford.
- SC-mandated pollution control authority directs UP, Haryana to build air monitoring stations soon: The states have missed the February 28 deadline to finish the installations.
- Krishna Kumari Kohli becomes first Dalit woman to be elected to the Pakistani Senate: Elections for 52 out of the 104 seats in the Senate took place on Saturday.