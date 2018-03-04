A look at the headlines right now:

Meghalaya’s winning coalition says Conrad Sangma will be new CM: Nagaland CM refused to quit despite the Naga People’s Front losing its majority, and Tripura CM Manik Sarkar submitted his resignation papers. Bahujan Samaj Party to support Samajwadi Party candidates in Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur, Phulpur bye-polls: However, BSP chief Mayawati said there are no plans of an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. CBI takes Karti Chidambaram to Mumbai, questions him with Indrani Mukerjea: A Delhi court had sent him to five-day CBI custody Assam government extends AFSPA in the state for six months: The BJP government declared the whole state a “disturbed area” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. Constable posted at Jayalalithaa’s memorial shoots self dead in Chennai: M Arunraj was attached to the armed reserve police. Disability rights activist Javed Abidi dies at 53: He was also the global chair of Disabled People International, a world body with special consultative status to the United Nations. Kiren Rijiju says beef ‘not an issue’ in NorthEast politics, development is BJP’s focus: The saffron party and the Nationalist Democratic People’s Party won 32 out of 60 seats in an alliance. Record-breaking British athlete Roger Bannister dies aged 88: Bannister gained global sporting glory on May 6, 1954, when he ran a mile (1.6 kilometres) three minutes 59.4 seconds at the Iffley Road track in Oxford. SC-mandated pollution control authority directs UP, Haryana to build air monitoring stations soon: The states have missed the February 28 deadline to finish the installations. Krishna Kumari Kohli becomes first Dalit woman to be elected to the Pakistani Senate: Elections for 52 out of the 104 seats in the Senate took place on Saturday.