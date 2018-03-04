A constable posted at the memorial of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa allegedly shot himself dead on Sunday morning, PTI reported.

M Arunraj, attached to the armed reserve police, was at the memorial in Marina Beach along with three others on duty. He was holding a .303 service rifle, The News Minute reported.

After his colleagues found him lying in a pool of blood, he was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. It is unclear if Arunraj shot himself or it was an accidental shooting, reports said.