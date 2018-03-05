Karti Chidambaram, in custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation for allegedly violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act, on Monday moved the Supreme Court against an Enforcement Directorate summons in the INX Media case.

In a fresh writ petition, Karti Chidambaram – the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram – has challenged the summons, saying the agency did not have the jurisdiction to issue notices based on a First Information Report the CBI filed, The Indian Express reported.

His counsel mentioned the plea in the Supreme Court before a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud. The bench agreed to hear the petition on Tuesday.

The CBI arrested Karti Chidambaram on February 28, for allegedly violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act and not cooperating in its investigation into the INX Media case.

The agency’s case against Karti Chidambaram relates to alleged irregularities in getting approvals from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board for Foreign Direct Investment in INX Media in 2007. The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation pertains to alleged “proceeds of crime” and money laundering, NDTV reported.

The CBI has custody of Karti Chidambaram till Tuesday. On Sunday, it took him to the Byculla jail in Mumbai, where he was questioned along with the former owner of INX Media, Indrani Mukerjea, who is in jail for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

On Monday, a Delhi court extended Mukerjea’s judicial custody in the INX Media case for 14 days for questioning, ANI reported.