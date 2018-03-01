The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday after Indrani Mukerjea – in jail in the Sheena Bora murder case and also accused in the INX Media case – alleged that then Finance Minister P Chidambaram had asked her and her husband Peter Mukerjea to help his son’s business.

In a statement to the CBI, Indrani Mukerjea alleged that the Mukerjeas and Karti Chidambaram had struck a $1-million (Rs 6.5-crore) deal to get the Foreign Investment Promotion Board’s approval for Foreign Direct Investment in INX Media in 2007, The Indian Express reported.

INX Media has also given investigative agencies the invoices that claim that more than $7 lakh (Rs 4.5 crore) was paid to firms abroad, both foreign entities and companies with links to Karti Chidambaram, The Hindu reported. INX Media has given investigators four invoices that Peter Mukerjea, former director of INX News, allegedly countersigned. The agencies are now verifying the authenticity of the documents.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate said that during their investigation, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea said they had met P Chidambaram at his North Block office in connection with the foreign investment board’s approval for FDI in INX Media. The agencies alleged that the former finance minister had asked the Mukerjeas to “help the business of his son Karti, and to make foreign remittances for this purpose”.

The Mukerjeas also said they met Karti Chidambaram in Hotel Hyatt in Delhi, where the $1 million-deal was made, the CBI and ED claimed, according to The Indian Express.

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday gave the CBI one-day custody of Karti Chidambaram to interrogate him in the INX Media case. Senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented him in court.

The CBI filed a First Information Report in the INX Media case on May 15, 2016, alleging there were irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board’s Foreign Direct Investment clearance to INX Media in 2007, when P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

The complaint alleged that Karti Chidambaram used his father’s influence to interfere in the FIPB’s process to clear INX Media’s application. The CBI has also accused INX Media of bribing Karti Chidambaram to scuttle a tax investigation.