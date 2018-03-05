The Delhi High Court on Monday observed that the state government should have made efforts to quell the situation after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash claimed that two AAP MLAs had assaulted him, ANI reported.

The court was hearing Prakash’s plea challenging the notice issued by the Delhi government asking him to appear before the Committee of Privileges. The H⁬igh Court observed that such summons only “add fuel to fire”.

Delhi High Court observes that the elected Delhi government and bureaucracy should have made efforts to calm tempers and such notices to Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash to appear before the Committee of Privileges add fuel to fire. — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018

The Question and Reference Committee of the Delhi Assembly had issued the notice against Prakash for skipping a meeting in connection with the alleged Rs 100 crore scam in the Delhi Nagrik Sehkari Bank. The notice was issued on February 21 – two days after Prakash was allegedly assaulted at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house. After Prakash failed to appear before the committee despite repeated notices, it summoned him to be present before the Committee of Privileges on March 5.

In his petition, Prakash claimed that the summons against him was issued as a “counter blast” to his allegations against AAP MLAs, The Hindu reported.

The Reserve Bank of India had investigated the alleged bank fraud and concluded that the bank’s branch in New Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar locality had issued fraudulent loans, The Indian Express reported. The bank is under the purview of the Delhi government’s Registrar of Cooperative Societies.