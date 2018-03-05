Actor Rajinikanth on Monday told students at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai that the political events in Tamil Nadu over the last year had made everyone “mute in shame”, The Indian Express reported. “Democracy is at high risk,” he added. “If I don’t take a decision [to join politics] at this moment, that will haunt me until death.”

Rajinikanth also said that it was “time for political change, time to change the system”. This is the actor’s first public speech since entering politics in December, NDTV reported. Prior to the interaction with students, the actor unveiled a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran at the college.

Banners and posters of Rajinikanth adorned roads in the Maduravoyal area in Chennai, enroute the college, The News Minute reported. An organisation called the Maduravoyal Rajini forum, which installed these posters, also spread them across some footpaths, the daily said.

Some residents and activists opposed these banners and posters. “I will be visiting the area of Maduravoyal upto Valasaravakkam as thousands of Rajinikanth banners have been erected at the expense of pedestrian life,” activist Traffic Ramaswamy said. “If not removed, I will remove them.” A resident of the Arappor Iyakkam area said the banners violated both civic rules and the orders of the Madras High Court.

On December 31, Rajinikanth had announced he would launch a party and field candidates in all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the next Assembly elections. The actor also called for his fan clubs and the people of Tamil Nadu to join him in the “fight against corruption”. He launched a website and an Android application called “Rajini Mandram”, where people can register as members.