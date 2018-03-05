Former Maharashtra Forest Minister Patangrao Kadam was on Monday admitted to the intensive care unit of the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, ANI reported. He is suffering from renal dysfunction and has been placed on ventilator support.

The Congress leader had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday as his health deteriorated, Marathi daily the Maharashtra Times reported on Monday. At the time, doctors treating Kadam said his condition was stable.

Kadam has been unwell for the last two to three months. His son Vishwajeet Kadam had said that his father was recovering, and urged people not to spread rumours on social media, Loksatta reported on Sunday.