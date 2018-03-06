Opposition protests over the Rs 12,703-crore Punjab National Bank scam involving businessmen Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi has forced the Lok Sabha to adjourn for a second day in a row. Monday – the first day of the second leg of the Budget Session – also saw both houses adjourning proceedings owing to similar protests.

The Lok Sabha was first adjourned till noon on Tuesday after proceedings were disrupted over the scam. The House had scheduled a discussion on “alleged systemic irregularities in the banking sector”, and Congress members insisted on a reply from the Prime Minister.

But, the Treasury Bench maintained that a minister concerned would reply. The Lower House was adjourned after Congress member and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge said the government should speak up about how “perpetrators of frauds were allowed to flee the country”.

Earlier in the day, legislators of the Telugu Desam Party protested outside Parliament demanding a special package for Andhra Pradesh.

In the Rajya Sabha, several Opposition MPs demanded that the Centre follow the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Cauvery water dispute and set up a Cauvery Management Board. The MPs stormed to the well of Rajya Sabha, following which the Upper House was also adjourned till 2 pm. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asked the heads of all parties to meet him in his chambers.

Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs stage protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament demanding Special Category Status for #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/WLYYYRHUJ4 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018

The first half of the Budget Session, which ended on February 9, was also marked by similar frequent adjournments after protests by leaders from Andhra Pradesh.

During this session, the government is hoping to counter the Opposition with its Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which, once passed, will empower the Centre to attach assets of offenders declared as fugitives.

Among the other bills the government has listed for this half of the session are the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill and the Dentists (Amendment) Bill, in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, the government has listed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill and the State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill.