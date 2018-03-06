Fire broke out at a warehouse owned by the Eastel Metal Company in Mumbai’s Kalachowki area on Tuesday, ANI reported. No casualties have been reported so far.

As many as eight fire tenders and six water tankers were deployed to the spot.

Unidentified fire officials told The Hindu that the department received a fire call at 11.51 am, and the authorities declared the blaze a Level 3 fire on reaching the spot. However, it was soon upgraded to a Level 4 fire.

“The fire is confined to a ground-plus one floor warehouse,” a senior fire official told the daily. He said the fire brigade had begun rescue operations for those trapped inside.