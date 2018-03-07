A day after a statue of communist leader Lenin was toppled in Tripura and that of Dravidian leader Periyar was vandalised in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who has asked state governments to deal “sternly” with those involved in these acts.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the states that they must take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents,” a government statement released on Wednesday morning said. “Persons indulging in such acts must be sternly dealt with and booked under relevant provisions of law.”

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah also said he has spoken to party units in Tripura and Tamil Nadu, PTI reported on Wednesday. Any party member linked to such incidents will face severe action, he is believed to have said.

However, neither the government statement nor Shah mention the controversial Facebook post by Tamil BJP leader H Raja in which he had said, “Today Lenin’s statue, tomorrow Tamil Nadu’s EV Ramaswami’s statue.” The post was deleted on Tuesday, and the BJP unit in Tamil Nadu even distanced itself from the remark.

‘Post published without permission’

Raja on Wednesday said his post on Facebook about Periyar statues in Tamil Nadu was published “without his permission”, The Hindu reported. “The administrator of my page published the statement without my permission that all Periyar statues in the state should be removed. So I have removed the post,” he said, adding that “ideas should be contested with ideas, not with violence”.

“It was not my intention to hurt anyone’s feelings or sentiments. And if it did, I regret,” he said.