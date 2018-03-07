The authorities of a temple in Bhubaneswar lodged a First Information Report against Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon for allegedly shooting an advertisement in a “No Camera Zone” inside the premises of the shrine, PTI reported. The Sri Lingaraj temple, a shrine to Lord Shiva, is a site protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.

“The temple administration has filed a complaint against Raveena Tandon at the Lingaraj Police Station,” Rajiv Lochan Parida, its management-in-charge said. The matter came to light when a video of Tandon offering beauty tips inside the temple premises was uploaded on social media.

Parida said only servitors are allowed to carry mobile phones into the temple premises. He claimed that the incident had hurt the feelings of devotees.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Satybrat Bhoi said the police were examining the allegations.

However, Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner YB Khurania said that many people had gathered inside the temple during the Shivratri festival and were clicking photos and videos, ANI reported. Despite a First Information Report the temple administration had filed, the police would not be able to take any action against Tandon or anyone else, he said.

LN Agarwal, an official of Hemraj Advertising, dismissed the claim that Tandon was shooting a commercial. “We met while we were both visiting the temple. While waiting for prasad, she was casually talking about the heat in Bhubaneswar and saying that the paste of some leaves would make the skin glow,” he added.