The Congress on Wednesday won four out of six Zilla Parishad seats, 12 out of 20 Panchayat Samiti seats and four out of the six municipal seats for which bye-elections were held in Rajasthan, PTI reported. The victories came a month after Congress won two Lok Sabha seats and an Assembly seat in the state.

On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won just one Zilla Parishad seat, eight Panchayat Samiti seats and two municipal body seats on Wednesday.

“It is yet another victory for party workers,” Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said. “In the last four years, the BJP has exploited people of the state due to its anti-people policies.” Pilot claimed that the Congress’ vote percentage had increased in all elections held in the state in the last four years.

The Rajasthan Congress chief also said that the local body results would be replicated in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state later this year.