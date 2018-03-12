The Delhi High Court on Monday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, one of the two party legislators accused of assaulting Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, PTI reported. The other legislator, Prakash Jarwal, had got bail on Friday.

Justice Mukta Gupta said the Okhla MLA had been in prison for over 20 days and no more interrogation was needed.

On Thursday, a court in Delhi had extended the judicial custody of the two legislators by 14 days.

Prakash has accused Jarwal and Khan of assaulting him during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house on February 19. The police had arrested both on February 21.

On February 23, a magisterial court had refused to grant bail to either legislator, saying that the matter cannot be treated in a “casual and routine manner” considering they were both “history-sheeters”.