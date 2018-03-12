A Delhi court on Monday sent Karti Chidambaram to judicial custody till March 24 in the INX Media case, ANI reported. The son of former Union minister P Chidambaram has been in CBI custody since his arrest from Chennai Airport on February 28.

Earlier on Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation sought 15 days’ custody of Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media case. CBI counsel VK Sharma had moved the application for judicial custody. He said the “incriminating materials” found against Karti Chidambaram necessitated further custodial interrogation. A Delhi court had sent Chidambaram to CBI custody on March 9, which expired on Monday.

Meanwhile, Karti Chidambaram’s counsel moved the court to hear his bail plea on Monday, reported PTI. It was listed for March 15. The counsel also asked for a separate cell in case Karti Chidambaram was sent to judicial custody.

In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea. The two are currently in jail for the murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter. Chidambaram’s company allegedly received Rs 10 lakh from INX Media – which had received clearance from the Foreign Exchange Promotion Board for Rs 4 crore in foreign funding, when in fact it had got Rs 305 crore in 2007. P Chidambaram was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at that time.

The money was paid to Karti Chidambaram in return for help to get away without facing any punitive action, the Enforcement Directorate had told the court. Karti Chidambaram has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the INX Media case.