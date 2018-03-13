MPs disrupted Parliament proceedings for the seventh consecutive session on Tuesday, protesting and shouting slogans over a number of concerns. These included the demand for a special category status for Andhra Pradesh, a discussion on the scam involving the Punjab National Bank as well as the government’s move to make linking Aadhaar to a number of services mandatory.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till Wednesday and the Rajya Sabha till 2 pm. In the Lower House, MPs shouted slogans such as “we want justice”. They also held up placards, one of which read “Chhota Modi kahan gaya [Where did Nirav Modi go]”.

Telugu Desam Party MPs staged their protest both inside and outside the Houses. TDP leader and former Union minister YS Chowdary issued an adjournment motion in the Rajya Sabha and former Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju in the Lok Sabha – both to discuss the demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Chowdary and Raju resigned from their Cabinet positions last Thursday.

Telugu Desam Party MPs protest in Parliament premises over demand of Special Status to #AndhraPradesh . pic.twitter.com/xst4NtEpSK — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

TDP MP Ashok Gajapathi Raju gave Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Special Status to Andhra Pradesh (file pic) pic.twitter.com/EtYHlrT7XO — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

MPs from other parties also protested inside the Parliament premises – the Trinamool Congress against Aadhaar, the YSR Congress Party for special status for Andhra Pradesh and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for a Cauvery management board to be set up.

YSR Congress leader Vaivi Subbareddy introduced an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Andhra Pradesh row, and Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav introduced the motion in the Lower House to discuss the alleged leak of a question paper for an exam the Staff Selection Commission conducted in February.

YSRCP MPs hold protest in the Parliament premises over demand of Special Status to #AndhraPradesh . pic.twitter.com/qTwLSMBRbW — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

AIADMK MPs protest in Parliament premises over constitution of #CauveryManagementBoard pic.twitter.com/HzoCgfUKjS — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

TMC MPs protest in Parliament premises over the issue of Aadhaar linking. pic.twitter.com/2tAr7cIDuc — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

After both Houses were adjourned, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar requested the Congress and other parties to let the Parliament function and hold constructive discussions.

“It seems Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi don’t believe in democracy,” he told reporters. “They speak outside on democracy but don’t practice it in Parliament. Congress doesn’t have democracy in their genes.

The Budget Session of the Parliament has been repeatedly adjournedover the TDP’s demand. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned time and again as the MPs did not allow proceedings to continue. On Friday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said “one week had gone waste”.