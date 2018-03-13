Thirteen people died when a bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Totam in Uttarakhand’s Almora district on Tuesday, ANI reported. The bus had 24 people on board.

The accident took place on the Ramnagar-Almora road around 10 am, The Times of India reported, quoting officials. The bus was reportedly travelling from Deoghat in Almora district to Ramnagar in Nainital district.

A team of the State Disaster Response Force started a rescue operation, which is still under way.

#SpotVisuals: 13 dead as a bus fell into a gorge in #Uttarakhand's Totam. pic.twitter.com/ociQzKk12C — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said he was disturbed by the accident and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. He said his government had issued instructions to the district administration to ensure the treatment of the injured.