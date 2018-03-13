The Haryana Police said a student shot dead a college assistant professor at the Shaheed Dalbir Singh College in Sonepat’s Pipli village on Tuesday, the Hindustan Times reported. The college, however, has not confirmed if it was a student. An unidentified shooter walked into the room that English assistant professor Rajesh Singh was sitting in and shot him.

The police said the incident occurred between 8.30 am and 9 am on Tuesday. “It is too early to confirm the identity of the student and the motive behind the killing,” said Station House Officer Virender Singh. The victim was declared brought dead at the hospital.

A professor at the college said the shooter’s face was masked. “He was sitting in the room when the accused, with his face covered, opened fire at him and fled,” a professor told the English daily. “It all happened so quickly. He [accused] looked like a student, but we cannot confirm if he was from this college.”

The attack follows the incident where a Class 12 student from a school in Haryana’s Yamunanagar shot his principal with his father’s revolver. The principal sustained three bullet wounds and died at a hospital, the Hindustan Times reported.

Tuesday’s shooting is the latest in a series of violent crimes at Indian educational institutions. On January 16, a Class 6 student of a Lucknow school attacked a junior with a knife in the school toilet. In September 2017, a Class 2 student was murdered inside a Gurugram school by his senior.