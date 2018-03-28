The big news: CBSE to re-conduct Class 10, Class 12 exams after paper leaks, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The BCCI banned Steve Smith and David Warner from IPL, and Christopher Wylie said Cambridge Analytica had worked with Indian politicians.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBSE to re-conduct Class 10 maths and Class 12 economics board exams: The board’s decision came after reports that question papers for the two subjects were leaked.
- BCCI bans Steve Smith and David Warner from IPL 2018 after ball-tampering scandal: The league’s governing council chairman said that Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be allowed to pick replacements.
- Cambridge Analytica scandal whistleblower says group has worked with Indian politicians since 2003: According to the SCL Group, the company has a database of 600 districts and seven lakh villages across the country.
- Opposition parties working towards introducing an impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra: An impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha requires the signatures of at least 50 members.
- Delhi Police arrest man for allegedly molesting crew member on Vistara flight: The incident reportedly took place on a Lucknow-Delhi flight on March 24.
- Kim Jong-un meets Xi Jinping in China, commits to denuclearisation of North Korea: After days of speculation, China announced that Kim had visited Beijing to meet Xi during an “unofficial visit” from Sunday to Wednesday.
- Income Tax department freezes Cognizant’s bank accounts: The information technology company is accused of evading tax of more than Rs 2,500 crore.
- Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking to re-open investigation into Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination: Since October, the court has been hearing a petition filed by Pankaj Phadnis, a Mumbai-based trustee of the Hindutva group Abhinav Bharat.
- Russia envoy warns of ‘Cold War situation’ if the West continues to be biased on nerve agent attack: ‘The West must understand that the anti-Russia campaign has no future,’ Moscow’s envoy to Australia Grigory Logvinov said.
- Fortis board approves sale of its hospital business to Manipal Hospitals: Fortis Healthcare will also sell 20% of its stake in the diagnostics chain SRL to Manipal Hospitals.