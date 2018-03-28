A look at the headlines right now:

CBSE to re-conduct Class 10 maths and Class 12 economics board exams: The board’s decision came after reports that question papers for the two subjects were leaked. BCCI bans Steve Smith and David Warner from IPL 2018 after ball-tampering scandal: The league’s governing council chairman said that Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be allowed to pick replacements. Cambridge Analytica scandal whistleblower says group has worked with Indian politicians since 2003: According to the SCL Group, the company has a database of 600 districts and seven lakh villages across the country. Opposition parties working towards introducing an impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra: An impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha requires the signatures of at least 50 members. Delhi Police arrest man for allegedly molesting crew member on Vistara flight: The incident reportedly took place on a Lucknow-Delhi flight on March 24. Kim Jong-un meets Xi Jinping in China, commits to denuclearisation of North Korea: After days of speculation, China announced that Kim had visited Beijing to meet Xi during an “unofficial visit” from Sunday to Wednesday. Income Tax department freezes Cognizant’s bank accounts: The information technology company is accused of evading tax of more than Rs 2,500 crore. Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking to re-open investigation into Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination: Since October, the court has been hearing a petition filed by Pankaj Phadnis, a Mumbai-based trustee of the Hindutva group Abhinav Bharat. Russia envoy warns of ‘Cold War situation’ if the West continues to be biased on nerve agent attack: ‘The West must understand that the anti-Russia campaign has no future,’ Moscow’s envoy to Australia Grigory Logvinov said. Fortis board approves sale of its hospital business to Manipal Hospitals: Fortis Healthcare will also sell 20% of its stake in the diagnostics chain SRL to Manipal Hospitals.