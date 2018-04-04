Three people were wounded on Tuesday when a woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California’s San Bruno, before shooting herself dead, Reuters reported. The shooter reportedly entered the outdoor patio and dining courtyard of the Google-owned video sharing service around lunchtime and began to fire.

A law enforcement official identified the suspect as Nasim Aghdam of Southern California, AP reported.

Several hundred employees were evacuated after the shooting began. A man and a woman who were injured in the incident were said to be in serious condition at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, and a 27-year-old woman was reported to be in a stable condition. Another woman present at the shooting was treated for a twisted ankle.

“The best information we have is that the situation is contained,” Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said. “We are very actively monitoring and working with local authorities and hospitals. It is with great sadness that I tell you – based on the latest information – four people were injured in this horrific act of violence...I know a lot of you are in shock right now. Over the coming days, we will continue to provide support to help everyone in our Google family heal from this unimaginable tragedy.”

BREAKING: Law enforcement official identifies suspect in shooting at YouTube headquarters as Nasim Aghdam of Southern California. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 4, 2018

Here is the note that @sundarpichai just sent to Googlers worldwide. pic.twitter.com/bdC6KeTl9c — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today. @SusanWojcicki & I are focused on supporting our employees & the @YouTube community through this difficult time together. Thank you to the police & first responders for their efforts, and to all for msgs of support. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 3, 2018

Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

She said YouTube didn’t let her monetise her work

Reports said Aghdam was angry at YouTube because they had stopped paying her for the videos she posted on the platform. Her father said he had warned the police about her and that she might be headed to the company’s office as she “hated” YouTube, The Telegraph reported.

Aghdam used to post videos on veganism and animal rights activism, and also record music videos in several languages, including Turkish and Farsi. Recently, on her website, Aghdam said she was suppressed for telling the truth that is not supported by the system.

“Dictatorship exists in all countries but with different tactics!” she wrote on her website. “They only care for personal short term profits and do anything to reach their goals even by fooling simple-minded people, hiding the truth, manipulating science and everything, putting public mental and physical health at risk, abusing non-human animals, polluting environment, destroying family values, promoting materialism and sexual degeneration in the name of freedom... and turning people into programmed robots!”

Photo of Nasim Aghdam from a PETA protest in 2009 pic.twitter.com/5IOyGfRXNM — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 4, 2018

Law enforcement briefs Trump

United States President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the shooting. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved,” he said on Twitter. “Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene.”

The shooting follows a series of gun incidents at schools and elsewhere in the United amid a heated debate on gun control measures. Thousands of students participated in the March of Our Lives rally across America on March 24 demanding stronger action against gun violence.

Shootings by women are rare in the United States. Out of 160 incidents involving one or more shooters in public places between 2000 and 2013, just six of them were women, AFP reported quoting from a study conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.