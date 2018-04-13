The big news: UP BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar arrested, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two BJP ministers resigned from the J&K Cabinet, and Manika Batra and Mouma Das won silver at the CWG 2018 women’s doubles event.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI arrests BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the rapes of minors in the country and said the country is ashamed with these incidents.
- Two BJP ministers in Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet resign in Kathua rape and murder case: The two legislators had attended a rally that supported the men accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl.
- Manika Batra-Mouma Das bag women’s doubles silver at CWG 2018: Five Indian male boxers sealed their spots in gold medal bouts and three won bronze.
- Infosys net profit rises 2.4% to Rs 3,690 crore in fourth quarter: This was the company’s first full quarter under its new Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh.
- India should ensure privacy and security controls while implementing Aadhaar, says IMF report: The International Monetary Fund said that lack of sufficient security features makes the system vulnerable to unauthorised access.
- 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be an ‘Islam vs bhagwaan’ and ‘India vs Pakistan’ battle, says BJP MLA: Surendra Singh had defended the party legislator accused in the Unnao rape case, saying no one would rape a mother of three.
- Gopinatha Pillai, petitioner in Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case, killed in road accident in Kerala: His driver reportedly applied brakes suddenly after which a lorry crashed into the car.
- Calcutta HC asks state election commission, TMC to appeal against staying of panchayat polls: The Trinamool Congress and the state poll panel had made a verbal plea seeking urgent hearing of the matter.
- Jammu & Kashmir human rights panel asks senior police officers for reports on Kulgam civilian deaths: Four people died in Khudwani village on Wednesday after clashes broke out near the site of a gunfight.
- Shrinking reservoirs in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat could soon lead to drought, says report: The World Resources Institute, which has created a satellite early warning system for dams, said Morocco, Iraq and Spain were also threatened by water scarcity.