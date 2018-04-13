A look at the headlines right now:

CBI arrests BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the rapes of minors in the country and said the country is ashamed with these incidents. Two BJP ministers in Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet resign in Kathua rape and murder case: The two legislators had attended a rally that supported the men accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl. Manika Batra-Mouma Das bag women’s doubles silver at CWG 2018: Five Indian male boxers sealed their spots in gold medal bouts and three won bronze. Infosys net profit rises 2.4% to Rs 3,690 crore in fourth quarter: This was the company’s first full quarter under its new Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh. India should ensure privacy and security controls while implementing Aadhaar, says IMF report: The International Monetary Fund said that lack of sufficient security features makes the system vulnerable to unauthorised access. 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be an ‘Islam vs bhagwaan’ and ‘India vs Pakistan’ battle, says BJP MLA: Surendra Singh had defended the party legislator accused in the Unnao rape case, saying no one would rape a mother of three. Gopinatha Pillai, petitioner in Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case, killed in road accident in Kerala: His driver reportedly applied brakes suddenly after which a lorry crashed into the car. Calcutta HC asks state election commission, TMC to appeal against staying of panchayat polls: The Trinamool Congress and the state poll panel had made a verbal plea seeking urgent hearing of the matter. Jammu & Kashmir human rights panel asks senior police officers for reports on Kulgam civilian deaths: Four people died in Khudwani village on Wednesday after clashes broke out near the site of a gunfight. Shrinking reservoirs in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat could soon lead to drought, says report: The World Resources Institute, which has created a satellite early warning system for dams, said Morocco, Iraq and Spain were also threatened by water scarcity.