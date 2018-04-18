The big news: Outrage after TN governor pats journalist on her cheek, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Law Commission has recommended holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, and the RBI has stepped up printing notes.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit pats journalist’s cheek in reply to her question, sparks controversy: The incident took place at a press conference at which he denied having any links with a professor accused of luring students into sex work.
- Law Commission recommends simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, state Assemblies: It has sought suggestions on the matter from constitutional experts, academia, political parties, bureaucrats and students.
- Reserve Bank of India steps up printing of notes, says it has sufficient cash in its vaults: The central bank said there was cash shortage in certain places because of logistical problems related to replenishing ATMs.
- BJP asks its ministers in Jammu and Kashmir to resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, say reports: Party spokesperson Khalid Jehangir dismissed reports that claimed the ministers had been asked to quit in protest against Mehbooba Mufti’s leadership.
- ‘PM Modi should follow his own advice to me and speak up,’ says Manmohan Singh on Kathua, Unnao rapes: He said there may have been pressure on Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti from her party’s coalition partner, the BJP, to go slow in the Kathua case.
- Aadhaar data may be misused to influence elections, says Supreme Court: The UIDAI, however, claimed that the regulations governing India’s biometric system were more stringent than the Europe Union’s data security norms.
- Petrol bomb hurled at home of The Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim: The Shillong Press Club condemned the attack and sought immediate action.
- 21 of a marriage party die in Madhya Pradesh after truck falls off a bridge: At least 10 people were killed as a seasonal storm and heavy rains hit West Bengal.
- Holi balloons hurled at college students did not contain semen, says forensic report: The police said they tested clothes of women who complained about being targeted with semen-filled balloons, but found the contents were a coloured substance.
- Centre asks Delhi government to cancel appointments of 9 ministerial aides: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government called it a diversionary tactic, pointing out that only three of the nine were still in advisory roles.