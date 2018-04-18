A look at the headlines right now:

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit pats journalist’s cheek in reply to her question, sparks controversy: The incident took place at a press conference at which he denied having any links with a professor accused of luring students into sex work. Law Commission recommends simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, state Assemblies: It has sought suggestions on the matter from constitutional experts, academia, political parties, bureaucrats and students. Reserve Bank of India steps up printing of notes, says it has sufficient cash in its vaults: The central bank said there was cash shortage in certain places because of logistical problems related to replenishing ATMs. BJP asks its ministers in Jammu and Kashmir to resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, say reports: Party spokesperson Khalid Jehangir dismissed reports that claimed the ministers had been asked to quit in protest against Mehbooba Mufti’s leadership. ‘PM Modi should follow his own advice to me and speak up,’ says Manmohan Singh on Kathua, Unnao rapes: He said there may have been pressure on Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti from her party’s coalition partner, the BJP, to go slow in the Kathua case. Aadhaar data may be misused to influence elections, says Supreme Court: The UIDAI, however, claimed that the regulations governing India’s biometric system were more stringent than the Europe Union’s data security norms. Petrol bomb hurled at home of The Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim: The Shillong Press Club condemned the attack and sought immediate action. 21 of a marriage party die in Madhya Pradesh after truck falls off a bridge: At least 10 people were killed as a seasonal storm and heavy rains hit West Bengal. Holi balloons hurled at college students did not contain semen, says forensic report: The police said they tested clothes of women who complained about being targeted with semen-filled balloons, but found the contents were a coloured substance. Centre asks Delhi government to cancel appointments of 9 ministerial aides: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government called it a diversionary tactic, pointing out that only three of the nine were still in advisory roles.