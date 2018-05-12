A Central Reserve Police Force trooper was killed in an encounter with three suspected militants at Bargam village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday. The militants escaped after protestors allegedly started pelting stones at the security forces, ANI reported.

#UPDATE: 1 CRPF personnel, who was injured during encounter between terrorists & security forces in Pulwama, has lost his life. Taking advantage of heavy stone pelting terrorists managed to escape. Operation has concluded. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018

The encounter reportedly began at 12.30 am, Global News Service reported. During the gunfight, Mandeep Kumar of the paramilitary force’s 182 battalion sustained critical injuries and died on his way to the hospital.

Two homes were damaged during the gun battle. The owner of one of the houses, Bashir Ahmad, was injured in his shoulder and was hospitalised. “There was the possibility of collateral damage as such we had to call off the operation,” said Pulwama Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Aslam Choudary. “The militants took advantage of the darkness and fled.”

Suspected militants killed a policeman in Budgam district on Friday. The attack was followed by clashes between residents and government forces.