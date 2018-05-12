Hindus will launch an agitation to demand a law to facilitate the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya if the Supreme Court gives an unfavourable verdict, said VS Kokje, the newly-elected international president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, on Saturday.

The community will mount pressure on their local MPs to push for a law in Parliament if the court’s verdict “goes against their faith”, Kokje said during a visit to Haridwar, according to PTI. He said he expects the Supreme Court to deliver a favourable verdict in six to seven months.

When asked why no such law had been passed in Parliament in the four years of the Narendra Modi government, Kokje said all efforts cannot be made by the government. “Though slow, steady and authentic steps have been taken,” he said. “At least atrocities are not being perpetrated on innocent Hindu youths in the name of saffron terror.”

The Supreme Court is hearing appeals against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad High Court, which divided the disputed plot in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, a Hindu organisation called the Nirmohi Akhara, and Ram Lalla or infant Ram, who is represented by the Hindu Mahasabha. The High Court had given the verdict while hearing the title suit to determine whether Hindus or Muslims own the land where the Babri Masjid once stood.

The next hearing in the Supreme Court will take place on May 15.

Kokje, an ex-Himachal Pradesh governor and former Madhya Pradesh High Court judge, was elected the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s international president last month. The organisation held its first election in 52 years as it failed to reach a consensus on who will take over the outfit’s affairs.