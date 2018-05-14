The Supreme Court will hear the pleas of three witnesses in the Kathua murder case who alleged that they are being harassed by the state police, on Wednesday, reported PTI on Monday. The petition was filed by Sahil Sharma and two others, who are friends of the juvenile accused in the case.

The petitioners said they had recorded their statements before the police and the magistrate. They alleged that the state police was now asking them to record their statements again and harassing their families. They said their statements should be recorded on video this time, according to Bar and Bench. The petition was heard by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud.

The top court on May 7 transferred the trial in the murder and alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab’s Pathankot. The five accused in the case will file a new petition in the Supreme Court, urging it to hand over the inquiry in the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.