Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday, reported PTI. Jaitley had confirmed last month that he was being treated for kidney-related problems.

“Arun Jaitley underwent a renal transplant surgery [on Monday] at AIIMS Delhi and the surgery has been successful,” said Dr Aarti Vij, chairperson of the media and protocol division at AIIMS, according to The Indian Express. “Both the recipient and donor are stable and recovering well.” Jaitley was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and the surgery was scheduled for 8 am on Monday.

An unidentified official said nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo Hospital, who is the brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and a family friend of Jaitley, was part of the team that carried out the surgery, reported PTI.

The minister had been undergoing dialysis for the past one month, according to The Indian Express.