Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected militants kill policeman in Bijbehara town
One police official was injured in the attack.
Suspected militants on Tuesday opened fire at a police vehicle in Bijbehara town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, killing one policeman, the state police said. Another police official – head constable Abdul Rashid – sustained injuries, Greater Kashmir reported.
Local reports identified the deceased as special police officer Bilal Ahmad. He was declared dead on arrival at the local hospital. Security forces cordoned off the area and are looking for the suspected gunmen.
More details are awaited.