Suspected militants on Tuesday opened fire at a police vehicle in Bijbehara town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, killing one policeman, the state police said. Another police official – head constable Abdul Rashid – sustained injuries, Greater Kashmir reported.

Local reports identified the deceased as special police officer Bilal Ahmad. He was declared dead on arrival at the local hospital. Security forces cordoned off the area and are looking for the suspected gunmen.

More details are awaited.

Militants fired at police vehicle in Bijbehara . Police retaliated. One policeman injured in the process succumbed to his injury. Area under cordon. Details will follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 15, 2018