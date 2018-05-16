The Delhi Police will question Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 18 in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February, reported PTI. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Singh said they have sent a notice to Kejriwal, asking him to join the ongoing investigation.

“We have given him the option to choose the location for questioning, either his residence or office,” he said, according to The Indian Express.

Kejriwal has not yet responded to the notice. But the Aam Aadmi Party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing the Delhi Police to harass Kejriwal, PTI reported.

Chief Secretary Prakash had alleged that two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs had assaulted him at the chief minister’s home on February 19. The police have already questioned 11 MLAs who were present at Kejriwal house when the alleged incident took place. Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present there. Kejriwal’s adviser VK Jain had resigned from his post after the alleged assault for which the Delhi Police had questioned him.