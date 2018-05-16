The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) on Wednesday night approached the Supreme Court registrar to consider their petition against Karnataka governor’s decision to invite the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government urgently.

JD(S) leader HD Devegowda and state Congress President G Parameswaran are the petitioners in the case. They have asked the court registrar to consider it as an urgent case, and said they would want to take up the case at the residence of Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

This comes soon after Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the next government. The party’s prospective Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa will take oath at 9 am on Thursday. The BJP has been given 15 days to prove its majority in the House.

Earlier in the day, the Congress and JD(S) approached the governor and staked claim to form the government. They claimed to have the support of 117 MLAs. The two parties have also accused the BJP of trying to poach their MLAs a day after the Assembly elections in the state threw up a hung verdict.

The Assembly election results were declared on Tuesday. The BJP won 104 seats, the Congress 78 and the Janata Dal (Secular) 37. The Bahujan Samaj Party won a single seat, and others two.