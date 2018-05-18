The Adityanath government on Thursday night issued notices to six former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers, including from the Bharatiya Janata Party, to vacate official bungalows as per a Supreme Court order, PTI reported. The government allotted the former chief ministers 15 days to vacate the bungalows.

Those who received the notices include Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Rajnath Singh. Currently, the former chief ministers have occupied government bungalows with high-security in Lucknow.

On May 7, the Supreme Court struck down Section 4(3) of the UP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2016, allowing former chief ministers to occupy government bungalows. The top court had said that such a legislation is “arbitrary, discriminatory and unsupported by the Indian Constitution”.

“Such laws create a separate class. Once public servants demit office there should be nothing to distinguish them from a common man,” it had added.